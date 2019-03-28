Brokerages Set Sony Corp (SNE) Price Target at $50.32

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Get Sony alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNE. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. 978,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Sony has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2,401.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,676.17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sony’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $234.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sony will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.