Brokerages Set Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Price Target at $74.88

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.88.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 478,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

