Brokerages Set Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,784,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 108,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $10,756,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,920. The company has a market cap of $498.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

