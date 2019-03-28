Brokerages Set $10.70 Target Price for Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (YIN)

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Yintech Investment an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yintech Investment stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

YIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,562. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.20.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 78.02%.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

