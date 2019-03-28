Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on United Community Banks to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In related news, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $111,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $251,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $439,808. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 13,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,188. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

