Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.00 Million

Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $618.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.87 million to $629.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $616.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $683.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $47.90. 521,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,237. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 233.2% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

