Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.22. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.80 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. 2,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,454. The company has a market capitalization of $396.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.