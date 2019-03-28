Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (QADA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). QAD posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. QAD had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. QAD’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

QADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 16th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 50,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $836.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 1.27.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,545,095 shares in the company, valued at $211,801,427. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,989,095 shares in the company, valued at $204,103,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,556 shares of company stock worth $3,293,681. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 175,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 8.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of QAD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 459,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QAD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

