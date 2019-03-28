Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce $32.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.60 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $31.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $178.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.90 million to $182.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $198.62 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $203.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 20.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 476,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

