Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce sales of $22.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.24 million. Kamada posted sales of $17.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $126.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.03 million to $128.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $165.24 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $190.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Kamada had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 308,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 667,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Kamada by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 36,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMDA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. 15,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,765. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

