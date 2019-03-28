Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $448.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

In other ALLETE news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $322,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,707.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

