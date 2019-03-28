Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $39.35.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.89 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

