Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $3,524,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 174.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

ESML opened at $26.01 on Thursday.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/brinker-capital-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-ishares-esg-msci-usa-small-cap-etf-esml.html.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.