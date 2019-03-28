Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 54,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.23. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,709,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

