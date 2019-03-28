Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 54,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.23. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $20.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,709,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.