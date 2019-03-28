Bridge Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $558,114.00 (TOLL)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:TOLL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Bridge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $558,114.00 and $0.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003353 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TOLL is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 708,097,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,097,040 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bridge Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

