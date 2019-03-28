Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHR. ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE BHR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $412.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

