Boston Properties (BXP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $131.51 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boston Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Boston Properties stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.72). Boston Properties had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,899,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $222,006,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,007,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,322,000 after acquiring an additional 943,094 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,360,000 after acquiring an additional 833,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after acquiring an additional 326,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

