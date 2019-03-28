Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.50 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

TSE BEI.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 119,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Kulwant Mahajan sold 1,348 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.72, for a total transaction of C$54,890.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,087.12. Insiders have sold 2,751 shares of company stock valued at $112,305 in the last ninety days.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

