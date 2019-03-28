BMO Capital Markets Increases Emera (EMA) Price Target to C$51.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Emera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emera from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a C$53.00 target price (up from C$50.00) on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Emera from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.73.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.58. Emera has a 1-year low of C$38.09 and a 1-year high of C$51.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 2.92000006453039 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.