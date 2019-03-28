Bloom Energy Corp (BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 53,876 Shares

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 53,876 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $644,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 4,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,932. Bloom Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -4.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,989,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,369,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,440,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

