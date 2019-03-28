BLOCKv Trading Up 4.5% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Tidex and Upbit. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and $6,561.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00412518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.01596344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00229650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,613,594 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bittrex, OKEx, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.