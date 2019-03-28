Blackstone Group LP (BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $17,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 75,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $1,812,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 109,500 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $2,622,525.00.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,880. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $504.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,094,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $82,710,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,663 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,829,000 after purchasing an additional 844,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,545,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,197,000 after purchasing an additional 749,015 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

