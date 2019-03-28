BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (MYJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.55

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

In other BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $44,573.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 87,115 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

