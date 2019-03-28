BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $271,000.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $14.63 on Thursday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,291,304.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $3,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,550.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,131 shares of company stock valued at $592,878,814.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/blackrock-ltd-duration-income-trust-blw-holdings-boosted-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.