BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,020,294 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 185.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,020,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ambac Financial Group worth $106,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 299,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMBC opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $843.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

