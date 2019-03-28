BlackRock Inc. Purchases 104,480 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.77% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $103,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $778.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUTH. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

