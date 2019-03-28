BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Phibro Animal Health worth $109,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $80,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean J. Warras sold 21,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $685,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,797. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

