BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $271,097.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $271,097.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.01326751 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 130,810,106 coins and its circulating supply is 129,030,106 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

