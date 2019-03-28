Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 4.5% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $150,787.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004388 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,358,911 coins and its circulating supply is 7,358,906 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.