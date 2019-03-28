Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $4,145.00 and $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.02393808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00484840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00023966 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013107 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

