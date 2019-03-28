BitCoen (BEN) Market Cap Reaches $369,837.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 78.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 72.8% higher against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $369,837.00 and $89.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.03899328 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00044540 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.