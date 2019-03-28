BitBay Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. BitBay has a total market cap of $7.90 million and $213,129.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00066492 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001437 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.