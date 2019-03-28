BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) EVP Sells $406,619.62 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,519 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $406,619.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,176.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,728 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $346,964.96.

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.94 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 275,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

