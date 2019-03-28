BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) EVP Sells $406,619.62 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,519 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $406,619.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,176.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,728 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $346,964.96.
Shares of BMRN opened at $87.94 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 275,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.
See Also: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.