Bilibili (BILI) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is one of 67 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bilibili to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million -$83.36 million -46.61 Bilibili Competitors $1.30 billion $83.81 million -46.92

Bilibili’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -14.84% -15.97% -8.14% Bilibili Competitors -40.54% -2,507.37% -10.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bilibili Competitors 479 2002 2820 136 2.48

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bilibili beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

