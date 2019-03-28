Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC (LON:BST)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.77 ($0.05). Approximately 198,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 447,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.08 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $5.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/big-sofa-technologies-group-bst-trading-down-7-6.html.

About Big Sofa Technologies Group (LON:BST)

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC provides video analytics to brand owners and market research agencies worldwide. Its platform enables users to ingest, manage, search, and perform detailed analysis of video, images, and audio content. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

