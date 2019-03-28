BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc (CNSX:BIGG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 58105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

About BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (CNSX:BIGG)

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc develops blockchain search and analytics solutions. The company offers BitRank, a proprietary risk-scoring tool that provides instant visibility into the history of cryptocurrency wallets; and Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge (QLUE), which incorporates techniques and search algorithms to detect suspicious activity within bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions.

