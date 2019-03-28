BidaskClub Upgrades Insteel Industries (IIIN) to Sell

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Insteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. 64,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,286. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after purchasing an additional 123,542 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.