BidaskClub Upgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Strong-Buy

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

CPRX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,871. The stock has a market cap of $519.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

