BidaskClub Lowers Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

