BidaskClub Downgrades CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Sell

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of CSWI opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $837.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,614.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

