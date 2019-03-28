BidaskClub Downgrades Carolina Financial (CARO) to Sell

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Carolina Financial stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Carolina Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $738.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carolina Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Moise sold 5,500 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $181,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Leddy sold 20,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,410. 7.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 390.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.