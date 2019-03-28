BHP Group (BBL) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE BBL opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

