BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in March

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,590 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 221,240 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $21.40 on Thursday. BG Staffing has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $119,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 83.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

