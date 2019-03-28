Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

