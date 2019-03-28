Berenberg Bank Trims Abcam (ABC) Target Price to GBX 1,330

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABC. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Abcam to an add rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Abcam alerts:

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.89. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.