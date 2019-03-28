Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for zooplus (ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 39.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €164.00 ($190.70) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.56 ($145.99).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €99.75 ($115.99) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €94.10 ($109.42) and a 12 month high of €192.60 ($223.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.14.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

