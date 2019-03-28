Benefitfocus (BNFT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNFT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a positive rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus to $58.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.43. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $97,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $152,321,598.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,257,115 shares of company stock valued at $152,459,298 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 84.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

