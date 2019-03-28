Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Archrock Inc (AROC)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,500,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,903,000 after buying an additional 1,065,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Archrock by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,575,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,417,000 after buying an additional 758,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Archrock by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after buying an additional 687,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 4,678.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 671,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 657,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Archrock stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Archrock had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

