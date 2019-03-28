Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 633.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 33.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 165.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.39.

NYSE NOC opened at $263.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $74,690.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $24,849,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,289 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,861. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

