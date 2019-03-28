Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Netflix by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $353.37 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 131.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.87.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total transaction of $19,265,200.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,265,200.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,950 shares of company stock valued at $65,620,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/bell-brown-wealth-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-1200-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.